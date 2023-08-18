Credit Suisse AG Acquires 40,529 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,766,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $123,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

