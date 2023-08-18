Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,532,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of 3M worth $161,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $31,676,265,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.27.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $101.80 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $147.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

