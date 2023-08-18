Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of Waste Management worth $203,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 617,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,580,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,116,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $2,156,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE WM opened at $158.49 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

