Credit Suisse AG Has $131.60 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,590,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100,281 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $131,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.68.

Shares of EW opened at $76.83 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $356,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,587.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

