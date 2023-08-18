Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,105 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.38% of Carrier Global worth $146,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Stock Down 2.6 %

CARR stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

