Credit Suisse AG Sells 41,113 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.48% of Otis Worldwide worth $167,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after acquiring an additional 681,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.86. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

