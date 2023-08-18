Creditcoin Price Tops $0.17 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $41.53 million and $13.09 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003754 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 251,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

