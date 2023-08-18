Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

In other Criteo news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, with a total value of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $120,487.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van purchased 1,500 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,705 shares of company stock valued at $611,277. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,114,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 32.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,642,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 650,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter worth $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after buying an additional 499,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,893,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

