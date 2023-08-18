Critical Analysis: Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Partners has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cibus alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and CVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% CVR Partners 30.50% 63.19% 21.98%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 103.52 -$16.89 million ($18.00) -0.93 CVR Partners $835.58 million 1.02 $286.80 million $22.45 3.58

This table compares Cibus and CVR Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CVR Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of CVR Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cibus and CVR Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CVR Partners beats Cibus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.