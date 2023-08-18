Cronos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $15.28 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.30 billion and $15.28 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00029297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013416 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000779 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

