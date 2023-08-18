Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.67.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.81. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $99.15 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after purchasing an additional 279,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

