Crown (NYSE:CCK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCK. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

CCK stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.72 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $101.45.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Crown by 279.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 129,703 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 86.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 55.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

