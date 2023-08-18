Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $21.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. Stephens lowered Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Cryoport stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.23.
Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
