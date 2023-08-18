Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $21.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. Stephens lowered Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cryoport from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered Cryoport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 10.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

