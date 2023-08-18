CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 4,294 Shares

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lafair sold 4,294 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $38,388.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 687,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CS Disco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LAW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.21. 257,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,549. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CS Disco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

