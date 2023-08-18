CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Acquires 2,705 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,705 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,112.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 610,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,381,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSP Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.18.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter.

CSP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSP’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CSP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CSP by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

