CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Purchases $37,719.60 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, for a total transaction of $37,719.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CSP stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

CSPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

