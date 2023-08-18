CTS (NYSE:CTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CTS Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE CTS opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11. CTS has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $49.59.
CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CTS Company Profile
CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.
