CUBE One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, CUBE has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One CUBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. CUBE has a total market cap of $11.84 million and $2.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CUBE Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

CUBE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

