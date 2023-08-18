Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 3.3% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $49,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,707,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $30,815,520,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.84. 352,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,002. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.33. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

