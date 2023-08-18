Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.48. 114,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,472. Cummins has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

