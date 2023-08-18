CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Trimmed by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.80 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

