CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,807,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,198,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.