CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.82.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.39 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

