CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded by Edward Jones to Hold

Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CVS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.82.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

