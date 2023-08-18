CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Down 8.1 %

NYSE CVS traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,402,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,038. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

