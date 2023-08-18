CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) recently:

8/17/2023 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $194.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $174.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $195.00.

8/10/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $189.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – CyberArk Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2023 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $151.08 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $169.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,368,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,515,000 after buying an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,178,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,206,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,507,000 after buying an additional 132,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,143,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after buying an additional 335,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

