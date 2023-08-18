CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) recently:
- 8/17/2023 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $194.00 to $196.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $178.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $174.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $195.00.
- 8/10/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2023 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $189.00 to $194.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2023 – CyberArk Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/20/2023 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $151.08 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $169.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.06.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
