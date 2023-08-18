Daniel Trencher Sells 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $22,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $485,465.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $24,660.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $24,610.00.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 4,384,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.10. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $35.31.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after buying an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

