Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Cut to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Danone Price Performance

Shares of DANOY opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Danone has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

