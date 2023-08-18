Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Cut to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Danone Price Performance
Shares of DANOY opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Danone has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Danone
