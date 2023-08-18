David Kennon Inc Buys 217,707 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

David Kennon Inc raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 168.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,707 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises about 3.4% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. David Kennon Inc owned 0.30% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $18.83. 249,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,793. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.