David Kennon Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

David Kennon Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. David Kennon Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,559.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 769.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.32. 135,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,360. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3024 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.