David Kennon Inc Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

David Kennon Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS VCEB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.12. 22,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

