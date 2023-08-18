Deal W. Hudson Sells 701 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $486.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $290.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATLC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

