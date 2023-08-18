Decentraland Price Down 17% This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Decentraland token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $580.82 million and approximately $68.99 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,893,095,371 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

