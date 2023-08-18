Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.51. 150,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 645,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

Several research firms recently commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Stuart Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

