Decred 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $12.98 or 0.00049764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $200.15 million and $1.07 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00161427 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00028774 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013843 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003809 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000177 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,420,735 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

