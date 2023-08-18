Delaney Dennis R Buys 400 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average is $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

