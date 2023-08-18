Delaney Dennis R Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 2.4% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $85.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,962,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.47.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

