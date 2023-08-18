Delaney Dennis R Raises Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Delaney Dennis R boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Illumina were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,853 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.58. The company had a trading volume of 552,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $248.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.14.

Insider Activity

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.