Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

DCTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Delcath Systems from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Delcath Systems from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

DCTH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,611. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 183.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 77.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

