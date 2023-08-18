Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after acquiring an additional 498,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.