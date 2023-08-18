DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.1 %

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Further Reading

