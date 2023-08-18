Derra Ousseni Purchases 15,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Derra Ousseni acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,450.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.