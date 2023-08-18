Derra Ousseni Purchases 15,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Derra Ousseni acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,450.00.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ORE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.