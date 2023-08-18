DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Head to Head Survey

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DexCom alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 11.18% 22.01% 8.06% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -102.34% -86.12%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Bluejay Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $2.91 billion 14.37 $341.20 million $0.86 125.36 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 30.76 -$9.30 million ($10.55) -0.71

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

94.0% of DexCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of DexCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and Bluejay Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 2 10 1 2.92 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 1 0 0 2.00

DexCom currently has a consensus target price of $139.94, indicating a potential upside of 29.80%. Given DexCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Summary

DexCom beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a point-of-care device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops IL-6 for the monitoring of disease progression in critical care; as well as hsTNT/I and NT-proBNP for the monitoring of patients acuity with chest pain. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.