DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHX. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

DHI Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of DHX stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 million, a P/E ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

