Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.08) to GBX 4,000 ($50.74) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.88) to GBX 4,440 ($56.32) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.84) to GBX 3,800 ($48.20) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo stock opened at $166.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.87 and a 200-day moving average of $176.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

