DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.90.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. 422,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

