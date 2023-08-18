DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419 over the last three months. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

