DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $1,122,360.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,419. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,111 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Invesco LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,410 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

