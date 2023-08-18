Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,925,000 after acquiring an additional 176,565 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,100,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,734,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after buying an additional 603,337 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $132.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.30%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

