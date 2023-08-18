Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of DIOD traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.59. 192,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43. Diodes has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $352,610.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,384 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after buying an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after purchasing an additional 106,322 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

